The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Monte Cox, 25, of Booneville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Justin Elexander Hill, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, trafficking methamphetamine.
Jamiroquan Jamichael Martin, 26, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of Oxycodone, careless driving, public intoxication, two counts of ran a stop sign.
Charles Deandre Moore Jr., 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, armed robbery.
Jamonte Pack, 23, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, breaking and entering of an automobile.
Brett Simmons, 39, of Wynne, Arkansas, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Caleb Michael Walton, 27, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said her ex-husband and another man were trespassing on her property. Neither man has permission to be on the property. She said her ex tore the lock off her pool house and damaged the door. Both men were arrested on outstanding warrants.
A Flurry Road Nettleton woman said her neighbor moved to Caledonia and left six or seven dogs on the property. The owner is supposed to be working out an animal surrender with the animal shelter.
A County Road 1389 Mooreville man saw a man walking around his property around 2 p.m. Deputies found the suspect walking around the man’s camper. The 33-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with trespassing.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said he had been driving a truck over the road for nine days. When he got home, he discovered his wife had moved out and took their furniture.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 9.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.