The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Jason Wayne Carter, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for possession of methamphetamine.
Anthony D. Henson, 39, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a felon, speeding.
Verlee Jackson, 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault.
Tymere Torell Smith, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Tupelo man said he left his 2002 Ford pickup in the parking lot at the intersection of county road 931 and 1766 around 8 p.m. Sunday. When he went back to get the truck Monday evening, it had been severely damaged. He said the headlights had been removed. The windshield was broken. There was a large dent in the driver’s door. The bed of the truck was damaged on the driver’s side. He said the interior was also damaged. Two separate witnesses said three white males in a maroon truck were responsible. A neighbor across the street said they should have video footage of the incident.
