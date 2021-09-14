Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Jessica Harris, 32, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.
Jordan Hinton, 29, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, credit card fraud.
Bennie Waller, 40, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 363 Guntown man, 67, met a female on the internet. He took the late-30s woman with pink hair to Tupelo and then home. She stole the keys to his van when she got out of his truck. She returned at 6:30 the next morning with a man and offered to return the van keys if he gave them cash. When he called 911, they left.
A Highway 363 Guntown man said about three hours after a couple tried to steal his van and extort money, they called and threatened him. The male suspect said, “Wait ‘til you see what I can do.” The female said, “You (expletive) up and I’ll help (expletive) you up, too.” He told deputies he only knew the first names of the suspects.
A Waterloo, Alabama, woman said the tenant at her West Garrison Street rental house has been reportedly causing disturbances in the neighborhood. She wanted to know about the legal process of evicting someone.
A County Road 115 Okolona man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can. He needed a police report to get a replacement.
A County Road 251 Saltillo woman said a male acquaintance came to her house around 5 p.m., beating on the door and windows. She did not let him inside. The suspect, 35, stole her son's 2011 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a 36-foot camper. He hit a tree, leaving the yard, and peeled the side off the camper. He wrecked the truck and the remnants of the camper in a ditch less than a mile away. A concerned citizen held the suspect until deputies arrived. A search of the victim's property uncovered the suspect's debit card, driver's license, a car key and a brake pad he stole from the garage.
A County Road 51 Tupelo woman said when she got home from work around 6 p.m., her sister was sitting in a car in front of the house. The sister started yelling at and the threatened to kill her several times. She said she has been having ongoing issues with the sister.
A Hayes Drive Tupelo woman said her 33-year-old son had been up since 1 a.m. He refused to go to bed or take his medicine. The son told deputies he didn't need any medicine and that was not his medicine. He refused to answer any of the medic's questions and was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 31.
