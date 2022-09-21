Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Stephanie Paige House, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of an auto, burglary of a building, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, uttering a forgery.
Tasha Reynolds, 43, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Justin Ryan, 37, of Athens, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Ladana Scruggs, 36, of Shannon, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Bradley Thomas, 35, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of cocaine.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 821 Guntown woman said a cow got loose, wandered into the road and was nearly hit by a Lee County Schools bus around 6:30 a.m. She said the cow gets out all the time. She has spoken to the owner but he just laughed it off.
A Tall Oaks Avenue Tupelo woman said someone stole a package from her porch containing a phone charging dock. She needed a police report to get the company to send another one.
A County Road 784 Tupelo woman said someone dropped off several kittens at her residence. Since there is no animal ordinance in the county, she was advised to contact the humane society.
A Hayes Drive man said he bought a bicycle for $30 last week from a man who supposedly lives in the neighborhood. Today, the seller came by and asked the man’s wife if he could borrow the bike. She told him to leave. Around 3 p.m., the suspect returned and stole the yellow bike.
A Highway 371 Richmond woman said when she got home from work, there was a small green car in front of her house. The car only stayed a few minutes before driving away. She felt is was suspicious.
A County Road 1553 Baldwyn woman said two men knocked on the front door. They said they were with Tombigbee Fiber and were checking the internet. They walked out by the utility pole, and shortly thereafter, the internet at the house went out. When her boyfriend called Tombigbee Fiber, they said they did not have anybody working in that area. He said the suspect never came back to check the modem like they said they would.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A South Canal Street man said he got into an argument with a man over some missing money. The other man became irate and used a metal bed rail to hit the man’s 2002 Lexus. The suspect smashed the windshield and damaged the trunk lid.
A man parked his car outside a Terry Street house at night. The next morning, the 2006 Chevy Impala had front-end damage.
A Trout Street man said someone, overnight, stole a gas can with about $10 worth of gasoline in it from the bed of the man’s truck. A note claiming responsibility was signed with a man’s name. A wallet containing that man’s license and Social Security card was left in the truck bed.
A woman said her car was rear-ended while stopped at the red light at Lawndale Drive and Ida Street. She said the man driving the silver Ford F-250 that hit her said he didn’t have a license and drove away. The female owner of the truck returned to the scene and provided her vehicle and insurance information. She said her boyfriend was driving at the time of the wreck.
An employee of the Corner Store on South Eason Boulevard said someone hit her parked car while she was working. The security camera showed a gray Chevrolet Silverado hitting the rear of the woman’s Toyota Avalon and damaging the fence next to her car.
Police responded to the 2200 block of West Main Street around 3 p.m. for a man “acting strange” and lunging at cars as they drove past. The visibly upset man told police he gave a man $10 to go into a store and make a purchase. The person came out, said the store didn’t have what he wanted, then got in a vehicle and drove away without returning the man’s money.
A woman said someone entered her truck while she was inside the 5 Below on Barnes Crossing. They stole her purse, work phone and a make-up bag. She estimated the combined value at $500. She remembered locking the doors but said the back doors sometimes do not lock. She got a notification from Cash App about a new transfer of $200 to a man’s account. She logged on and canceled the transaction.
A diner at Olive Garden returned to her car around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday and found a window had been shot. The responding officer said it was a small caliber bullet or possibly a BB.
A Texas Roadhouse employee said a coworker saw a dark Chevy pickup driving fast through the parking lot Saturday evening. As it passed the man’s car, there was a loud bang, and the back window shattered. The truck was seen going to Outback Steakhouse and three men getting out. When the truck was later stopped by police, the driver and passenger fingered the shooter and said the incident was prompted when a Texas Roadhouse employee told them to leave the to-go parking lot. Police seized two Glock BB pistols and arrested the man for public intoxication.
A man said while he was inside the North Gloster IHOP, someone broke out his car window and stole his iPhone 7 and a backpack.
A Texas Roadhouse employee was helping clean up broken glass in the parking lot from an earlier incident. He saw a dark Chevy pickup drive past after 8:30 p.m. and someone fired a BB gun out the left rear window of the truck and hit the back glass of his Ford Escape.
A diner at Outback Steakhouse exited the restaurant around 8:40 p.m. and discovered someone had shattered the passenger rear window of the car. She had no idea who was responsible.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.