Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Carlos Burns, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Reginald Mosby, 43, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
A State Park Road man said someone stole his Suzuki dirt bike off the back porch. He said he was working to get it running again. After he posted a reward on Facebook, someone said the motorcycle was at a Shannon man's house.
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman said she was at a friend's house when her ex-boyfriend assaulted her, grabbing her phone and going through it. He then left with the phone.
A Fulton woman got into a verbal altercation with her boyfriend at the Skyline Super C. She got the clerk to call 911 but decided not to file a report when deputies arrived.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman said her 36-year-old son came to her house yelling and cursing her out. She does not allow him to come to her house because he steals and uses drugs. He has broken into her house before to steal thing to sell for drugs.
A County Road 811 Tupelo man said he was letting a friend store his Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme in his front yard. The friend's ex-girlfriend showed up uninvited and started to scream and curse. She broke out all the windows of the car and slashed all four tires. She then tried to attack the man with a tire tool. When he avoided the attack, she stole his cell phone and left.
A Saltillo man said his field cameras showed a white male trespassing on his County Road 2538 Guntown property near the Natchez Trace Parkway. Game wardens checked the land but found no one.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo couple returned home around 1 a.m. and saw an unknown white male standing in the woods next to their house.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Bryan Drive woman found in the street in front of her house a woman's wallet containing a California driver's license. She turned the item over to police.
A Wall's employee said a female walked out of the South Gloster discount store without paying for two women's wallets. She was issued a citation for shoplifting.
A man was in line at Office Max and placed two $20 bills on the counter by the cashier around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. A man walked up to greet him, and when he turned around, his cash was gone. A store employee saw the suspect take the cash and confronted him. The suspect got agitated, tried to fight the employee, then left in a white Land Rover.
A man said he purchased 100 12-foot long, 1-by-4-inch boards at Tupelo Lumber and had them loaded on his homemade trailer. He left heading south on South Gloster. When he turned west onto the four-lane Highway 6, he didn't see his trailer behind him. He turned around, retracing his route, but did not see the trailer or the $475 in lumber. He called back later saying he had found both.
A woman was backing out of a parking space of a North Gloster eye doctor when she hit another car. She continued backing up and made a loop of the parking lot to contact the other owner. But when she made it back where she started, the other car was gone.
A Monument Drive apartment complex said a witness saw the mother of an evicted tenant enter the apartment illegally through the window. By the time police arrived, no one was in the apartment.
A Forest Hill Drive woman said her ex-husband drove up and parked in front of her house. He then rolled down his windows and "blared loud music from the side of the road while occasionally pointing at the home." After about 10 minutes, he left. She said this has been an ongoing issue with him.
A woman answered a Craigslist ad for a Lumpkin Street apartment for rent. The man gave her the code to the key lockbox on the apartment. She went, checked out the inside and called the man to say she wanted to rent it. The man said he needed a $400 security deposit and said she could pay it in Bitcoin and sent her an app. After she transferred the money, the actual owner of the apartment contacted her and let her know she had been scammed.
The manager of Nautical Whimsey said a man arrived around 7 p.m. and ordered more than $100 in food and drinks. He said he had an issue with the food and did not want to pay. He walked out without paying.
A woman said she was driving down South Gloster Street around 8 a.m. when a white Chevy truck merged into her lane, damaging her car. The truck fled, but not before she took a picture of its license plate.
A South Church Street man said someone stole his X-mark zero-turn mower with a 72-inch cut.
A Columbian visiting the country was visiting a friend and went to Gumtree Park on North Front Street. While at the park, he lost his backpack, that contained his passport, his ID, three Columbian credit cards, two Columbian debit cards and $50 in US cash.
A patrolman saw a SUV run off of Cliff Gookin around 1 a.m. and stopped the Chevy Blazer. The driver just left a bar and had a couple of beers about an hour earlier. He said he was pulling over into the gas station parking lot to wait for his designated driver. He said he knew he was impaired and shouldn't be driving. While the man was being arrested for driving under the influence, his sister arrived and took possession of his car.
A man driving a bus along Interstate 22 near Highway 45 ran over something in the road. The unknown object flattened the left front tire and a left rear tire.
The manager of Big Lots said a man, who has been banned from the property for causing disturbances in the past, was rooting through the dumpster out back.
A guest at the Comfort Inn on McCullough Boulevard said someone side swiped his car in the parking lot during the night.
A woman said she was driving through the parking lot of New China restaurant on North Gloster when she hit a pothole that caused disabling damage to her 2017 Hyundai Sonata. The car had to be towed from the scene.
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee said a male subject comes to the restaurant every Sunday to watch football. The suspect was harassing an employee and was told to stop. The suspect walked out without paying for the $40 of food he ordered.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.