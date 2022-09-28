Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Donte Boulden, 37, of Amory, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Romeal Q. Brinker, 37, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Jaqaveious Jashune Collins, 26, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a stolen vehicle.
Zachary W. Dixon, 36, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, suspended driver’s license, expired tag.
Devin Isaiah Gilleylen, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Aretha Hall, 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child endangerment, child abuse.
Latasha Hughes, 39, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Lashundra Lockridge, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense.
Lori Palmer, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense.
Lazente Donreze Wallace, 32, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, perjury, possession of stolen property, no seat belt.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A woman was traveling along County Road 681 Saltillo on the way to work when she hit something in the road at around 5 a.m. She was not sure if it was a dog or something in the road, but it damaged the front bumper of her 2016 Kia Sportage.
A Randolph woman said a County Road 1451 Mooreville man strung a clothesline from his porch to a tree on property she owns next door. She said there is also a burn pile partially on her property.
A County Road 619 Verona woman said a man came to her house around 9:30 p.m. and asked if he could have the stove in her yard. She said she would have to ask her father. The father came by the next morning and the white gas stove with fruit stickers on top was gone.
A Shiloh Road Mantachie woman said her Lee County-issued garbage can was run over and destroyed. She needed a police report to get it replaced
A County Road 270 Nettleton man said someone stole a Roadmaster bicycle that was sitting in his front yard. He said over the past six months, he had had several items turn up missing.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 19.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.