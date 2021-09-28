Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Kati Bryant, 41, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Jason Carter, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine,
Timothy Hallmark, 38, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a dwelling.
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 980 Bissell woman got into an argument with a neighbor over people smoking marijuana in the neighbor's apartment. She said the smoke is getting in the vents and coming to her apartment. The neighbor said no one is smoking any kind of drugs in her apartment. The woman also said the neighbor's guests are parking in her drive. After the deputy took the report, the 63-year-old woman refused to sign the report.
A Sturbridge Cove Mooreville man said his 17-year-old neighbor has been driving past his house at a high rate of speed and blowing his horn He said this is an ongoing issue.
County Road 814 Plantersville man said a car left the road and drove through his yard, taking out peach trees and shrubs, and leaving ruts in the yard. He is going to review his cameras to see if he can get a description of the vehicle and the tag number.
A County Road 1970 Guntown man said a male acquaintance showed up unannounced around 9 p.m. banging on the door and yelling that he needed a ride because people were after him. He said he is tired of the suspect causing problems at his house. The suspect, 26, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A County Road 2432 Guntown man said he and a neighbor have been talking a lot lately. He said the neighbor turned around in his driveway and he took it that he wanted to talk. When he walked over to the neighbor's house around 9:30 p.m., the neighbor came out with a gun, fired a shot in the air and told the man to leave. He said the neighbor punching him in the face while he was trying to leave.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo woman said two white males drove up around 11 p.m. shouting profanities and trying to get her husband to come out to the road and fight. When he didn't, they threw a four-way tire tool at him. It missed him, but knocked a hole in the side of the house.
The manager of the Lee County Solid Waste said someone stole nine batteries from trucks at the old landfill. The thieves also cut the catalytic converter off one garbage truck. Security cameras show two suspects around the trucks and using a tractor to haul the parts.
A Fulton woman said her car broke down and she left it at a County Road 1147 Auburn address, with the homeowner's permission. When she came back to check on it Sept. 24, the car had been moved to another part of the yard and left unlocked. When she came back three days later, the car was gone. The homeowner said they moved the car to keep it from killing the grass under it, but they did not have it towed.
A 50-year-old Highway 6 Plantersville man called 911 at 12:40 p.m. Monday to say he had drunk too much beer and smoked too many cigarettes and needed an ambulance. Medics were dispatched and carried the highly intoxicated man to the hospital.
A County Road 969 Saltillo man said his niece came in and told him a white male she knew had just taken his car. He said he does not know the suspect and did not give him permission to drive his car.
A County Road 600 Shannon couple said they tried to buy a house and gave their Social Security Numbers and banking information to a broker. They later learned that money was missing from their account when they tried to buy a different house. The broker will not return their calls now.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman was at a North Gloster hotel waiting for her ride before 6 a.m. She said a man picked her up and threw her out of the room. He then pushed her down and punched her in the right eye as she tried to run away. Another hotel guest was outside and witnessed the assault, backing up the victim's story.
A Rhenda Street woman said a man keeps harassing them about their dogs. He will ride by and yell and stop and come onto their property. They have told him to leave and not come back, but he still does.
The North Gloster Domino's Pizza manager said a female called to place an order but because of loud laughing and talking on the phone, they could not understand the order. They hung up and waited for the customer to call back. Moments later a silver Ford Taurus pulled up and two irate black women came inside. The demanded to know who hung up on them. After one employee explained why, one female picked up a display sign off the counter and hurled it, hitting the manager. The suspects then left. The manager said she has had problems with the suspects' mother in the past. She wanted a police report in case there was any further altercation.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.