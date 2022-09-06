Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Kelvin Armstrong, 40, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Floyd Bogan, 33, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence fourth offense, possession of a weapon by a felon, failure to yield to blue lights.
Wilson Brian, 27, of Rienzi, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia.
Laura Ebert, 33, of Smithville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking of methamphetamine.
Megan Elizabeth Franks, 35, of Booneville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia.
Dennis Garmon, 57, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, driving under the influence - third offense, open container.
Willie Graham, 42, of Booneville, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, felony fleeing, failure to yield to blue lights, reckless driving, speeding, improper passing.
Brandon Hamm, 38, of Hickory Flat, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, breaking and entering.
Kerry Martin, 39, of Big Creek, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Cornelius Medcalf, 19, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sexual battery.
Zackary Merchant, 25, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Michael Miller, 47, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, no insurance.
Cory Patterson, 29, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny, terrorist threat.
Katherine Elizabeth Redditt, 33, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
William Smith, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine, domestic violence, suspended driver’s license.
Elbert Towns, 59, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, eight counts of felony shoplifting, three counts of open container, two counts of no insurance, trespassing, suspended driver’s license.
Robert Webb, 45, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Javaun Oneal Wells, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, domestic violence, resisting arrests, failure to comply.
Chazz Williams, 23, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, contempt of court, trespassing
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Cove Lane Auburn man and his ex-girlfriend got into a verbal argument, so he asked her to leave. When she left, she took some of his important documents.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman reported that someone stole her county-issued garbage can.
A Saltillo woman said her sister called, so she went over to a County Road 1946 Saltillo property that they are having issues over. The sister hit the woman, so she pushed the sister back and hit her. The sister admitted throwing the first punch, but said after that, she was jut defending herself.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said someone ran over his mailbox overnight.
A Perch Lane Guntown woman has had trouble with a female suspect showing up uninvited and unwanted. When she showed up around noon knocking on the door, the woman called 911 to press charges for trespassing.
A County Road 1190 Tupelo woman reported that between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, someone stole her county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 2578 Guntown man got into an argument with his stepson, 40, over the stepson’s female friend. A second stepson intervened and physically restrained the suspect. When the suspect was released, he threw a vase at his brother. When everybody calmed down, the man gave the stepson a 14-day notice of eviction.
A County Road 2320 Saltillo man said he served eviction papers on his stepson. The stepson was allowed to gather his belongings. Deputies told the stepson he was no longer allowed on the property and would be charged with trespassing if he returns.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her grandson called saying her 26-year-old daughter was unconscious. She ran next door, found the daughter on the floor and called 911.
A County Road 1438 Auburn man said he was in the process of moving out when the property manager started yelling and cursing at him, his sister and his girlfriend. He said the suspect threatened to shoot him in the face and that he was not allowed to get his belongings.
An East Garrison woman heard five gunshots after 10:30 p.m. Friday. She laid on the floor to make sure she was safe and heard two cars drive away. Her son saw two men wearing ski masks run down the road after the gunshots.
A County Road 659 Verona woman said a neighbor was playing loud music at 11:30 p.m. and keeping her up.
A Drive 1920 Saltillo man got home around 2 p.m. and noticed loose change all over the floor. A further check revealed someone had stolen his loaded 12 gauge shotgun from the bedroom. He said he did not have any security cameras, and he leaves the front door unlocked because he doesn’t have a key.
While driving down Interstate 22, a couple got into a fight after she confronted him about talking to other women. He got mad because she went through his phone and started to “drive crazy” when asked him to drop her off somewhere. He was weaving in and out of lanes and threatened to take her somewhere where no one could talk to her.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville man said a 38-year-old man showed up uninvited while he was away and broke a glass table top, an electric grill and an ash tray. The suspect was still there when the man returned and called 911. Deputies charged the suspect with breaking and entering.
A Drive 937 Tupelo man said a vehicle drove onto his property around 11:30 a.m. An unknown white female got out of and started wandering around his shed. When he confronted her, she got back in her car and left.
A Derringer Drive Guntown man said he and his girlfriend of a year decided to break up and an argument ensued. He called 911 to have deputies stand by while she gathered her belongings and left.
A Whitewater Lane Saltillo woman said her ex-boyfriend blocked her driveway, trying to get his belongings. She told him to leave multiple times, but he refused. The responding deputies told the man he was no longer allowed on the property. The man told deputies they had been living together for the last five months. After a verbal altercation, he started gathering his belongings. She locked the bedroom door and he could not get two weapons. He was advised to go through justice court, since it was a civil matter.
A County Road 1820 Saltillo man, 67, went to get his truck from his ex-girlfriend, 34. Her new boyfriend had put a tool box on the truck. The man removed the tool box and all the contents that were not his and left them out by the road for her to pick up later. He did not want any trouble and doesn’t want the new boyfriend on his property.
A Palmetto Road man said security cameras caught a man stealing six rods and reels from his boat around 6 a.m. He called back later to say the suspect returned all of the items and he no longer wanted to press charges.
A man who has been watching over a County Road 598 Plantersville property spotted car tracks in the grass going behind the trailer. Someone had torn up the outside central air unit, damaged the rear door and frame. It also appeared the suspects went under the trailer and removed some of the wiring.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo woman and her fiance got into an argument over where the van keys were. She said he cursed at her but never threatened her and never assaulted her. He left before deputies arrived.
A man said he has been staying at his half-brother’s State Park Road, Mooreville, house for two weeks. The half-brother tried to kick him out, and an argument erupted around 3:30 p.m. The man said it would take a court-ordered eviction notice to get him to leave. When things cooled down, the man agreed to leave the next day.
The assistant manager of the Mooreville Dollar General said a man placed several items in a store basket and then ran out the door, jumped into a red Hyundai occupied by three males, and drove away. She could see that he stole three rolls of shelf contact paper.
A County Road 651 Guntown woman, 40, said her husband, 52, came home drunk around midnight. He woke her up yelling and screaming, irate because she got an apartment and was moving out. She said she couldn’t deal with his drinking. He went next door and began yelling that his wife called the cops on him. The neighbor said she did not invite the man inside and that he refused to leave. Deputies arrested the man and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 1.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
