Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Randell Curtis Bolin, 54, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Elizabeth Bullock, 25, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for embezzlement under contract.
Arthur Chapman, 48, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, no insurance, suspended license, improper equipment.
Justin Davis, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule 2 drug, speeding, improper turn.
Randy Davis, 57, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule 2 drug.
Nicholas D. Dye, 43, of Belden, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Melissa Ida Marie Fryar, 41, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, running a stop sign.
Jerrell Gumber, 42, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony capias.
Clifton Antonio Hardy, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for driving under the influence third offense.
David Heir, 59, of Dorsey, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, open container.
Michael A. Hill, 32 of Ecru, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny, disorderly conduct, petty larceny.
Justin M. Kendrick, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, failure to register as a sex offender.
Austin Wayne Loyd, 32, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Brandon Maldonado, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule 2 drug, no license, no insurance, running a stop sign.
Cheryl D. Matthews-Turner, 43, of Booneville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule 2 drug, trespassing.
Ernest Morris, 35, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine enhanced by a firearm.
Francheska Pannell, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, contempt of court.
Ashonti Pargo, 21, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony promoting prostitution, simple assault.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 2254, Saltillo, woman said the last time she saw her county-issued garbage can was Aug. 31 when the garbage truck ran. She went to the road to get the can, but it was no longer there.
A Highway 6, Plantersville, woman said she was driving down the highway when she ran over something in the road, which damaged the front bumper of her 2010 Honda CRV.
A Saltillo man said he is building a house on a County Road 521, Guntown, parcel. He is still preparing the site. Someone broke into a camper and a shop on site, stealing a Husqvarna chain saw and two corded circular saws. The thief damaged the doors of both the shop and the camper in the process.
A Dennis man was checking on his Drive 1227, Saltillo, property and discovered that someone had stolen a 14-foot flat-bottom boat, a 6-foot paddle boat and a Troy-Bilt push mower.
A County Road 1650, Mooreville, woman sad a white Nissan car pulled behind her on County Road 1451 around 9:15 p.m. and turned on blue-and-red flashing lights. The 20-year-old pulled over and the Nissan stopped behind her. The suspect vehicle then drove past her only to stop in a driveway and try to pull her over again. She said this happened two other times before she got home. The car then drove past her house several times before leaving the area.
A County Road 1461, Mooreville, man went outside to throw away some trash and saw a male wearing dark clothing with a flashlight in his yard near the road. When he slammed down the garbage can lid, the suspect turned off the light and took off running. The man got in his truck and turned on the headlights but could not see anyone.
An employee at the Highway 178, Mooreville, Dollar General said a woman around 20 years old attempted to leave the store around 9 p.m. without paying for merchandise. The clerk confronted the suspect outside the store and got the items back. The clerk said the suspect has tried the same thing before.
A County Road 373, Palmetto, man heard a gunshot east of his house around 12:30 a.m. He then saw two vehicles stop of the parking lot of the Palmetto Road Texaco. He heard an unknown woman talking about hearing the gunshot. A man driving a dark car pulled into the man’s driveway then left headed south. The whole incident seemed suspicious, so the man wanted to file a report.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
