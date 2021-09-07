Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Oscar Castillo, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, felony fleeing, driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, speeding, disregard of a traffic device, no insurance, no seat belt.
Jamie Hines, 44, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Madison Miles, 24, of Corinth, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault.
Erik Lamont Turner, 41, of 2000 Nelle Street, Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 931 Tupelo factory employee got to work and discovered someone had been inside the building overnight. There was a jacket and food wrappers left inside. He felt the person might still be in the building. The suspect stole a workers cell phone, ear buds and cordless drill.
A Little Turtle Trail Tupelo woman noticed a white Chevy car in front of her pull into her drive and then the neighbors. The car sat there for a while, so she called 911. The driver told deputies he was looking for a certain address on that street to install security cameras.
A County Road 814 Tupelo woman was notified by her credit card company that her account was maxed out. It was last used at Marvin’s on Sept. 2. She went to the store and watched the security video and saw a man she has hired periodically for labor at her house using the card. The bank said the card had been used to charge about $5,000 beginning in August.
A Saltillo woman said her stolen car was found by a family member on the side of County Road 931. When she got there, a female was standing beside the 1997 Toyota Avalon screaming, “He put me in a stolen car.” When the suspect returned to the car, he was arrested.
A County Road 1970 Guntown woman said her ex-boyfriend drives past her house at all hours of the day and night. He sometimes will follow her home from work.
A County Road 488 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up at her house, violating a protection order. He stole her car keys and cell phone.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said a neighbor tied up her dog in their backyard. She found her dog tied to a van in the backyard. When she said she was calling 911, the neighbors reportedly threatened to shoot her. She got her dog and left.
A West Garrison Drive woman said she smells marijuana coming from a neighbor’s house, and cars come and go from the house at all hours of the day and night. She wanted more patrols to discourage the suspected illegal drug activity.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her boyfriend came home drunk at 8 p.m. and caused a verbal altercation. She decided to leave to keep things from escalating.
A County Road 1149 Nettleton woman said her ex-boyfriend threw roofing nails on the county road, on her driveway and in her yard. He has been harassing her for a while.
A Saltillo woman said she recovered her Chevy SUV on County Road 811. She filed an unauthorized use of a vehicle report with the Saltillo Police Department.
A County Road 541 Guntown man said the folks who rent his house next door got into a disturbance. He was concerned for their safety and called 911.
A County Road 14562 Tupelo man said he saw two people pacing at the tree line around 10:45 p.m. He thought is was a couple from a disturbance earlier in the night.
A County Road 488 Brewer woman said her ex-boyfriend came to her house and tried to break her bedroom window at 4:15 a.m. He then tried to pull the window unit air conditioner out to gain access. When she called 911, he fled. She said she moved to this address to get away from him.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo woman and her husband are separated. He showed up at 4:30 a.m. threatening to beat her up. He returned at 7:30 a.m. brandishing a knife and threatening to hit her again. She fled the house and called 911.
A West Point woman said her son got into an argument with his girlfriend and they broke up last night. She wanted a deputy to escort them to her place as the son retrieved his belongings.
A County Road 1465 Mooreville man said his black lab was in his pen barking at 5 a.m. He let the dog out so he would stop barking. When he returned at lunchtime, the dog had not returned.
A woman said she found two puppies in a dumpster at the Piomingo Market. The animal shelter said they did not accept dogs over the weekend.
The Bethany Presbyterian Church on County Road 833 said there was a gold Chevy HHR left in the church parking lot. It appeared to have been in a recent accident. Since it was on private property, the deputy told the man he could call a wrecker and have it removed.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo woman said her son, 27, and his girlfriend, 30, were in a disturbance in her yard around 9 p.m. They were yelling and cursing. She told them to go home if they wanted to argue.
A landlord said she evicted a couple from a County Road 1399 Tupelo rental house. After they left, she inspected the house and discovered the former tenants had stolen six interior doors, a glass storm door and a roll of flooring.
A County Road 752 Tupelo woman, 34, said she and her boyfriend, 72, got into a verbal argument. She said she was going to get her things and leave before it became physical.
A Bonnie Farm Circle Mooreville man said he left his camper. When he returned an hour later, it was on fire. He did not know how the fire started.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 31.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.