TUPELO - Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for a shooting that turned fatal earlier this year.
On Feb. 5, Jermaine Berghuis was shot multiple times on Lakeview Drive. He died as a result of the gunshot wounds four weeks later on March 8. Since that time the Tupelo Police Department has been actively pursuing this case.
The investigators assigned to this case are asking anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact Tupelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).