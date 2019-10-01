LOUISVILLE • Curtis Flowers, a man who has been tried six different times in connection with a quadruple slaying, has been moved to a new jail in north Mississippi after only staying at a jail in Grenada for a few hours.
After his sixth conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June, Flowers’ case was handed back down to the Fifth Circuit Court District and officials brought him to the Grenada County Jail on Sept. 23.
However, Flowers left the Grenada jail the next day on Sept 24 and was taken to the Winston-Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility, according to Grenada County Sheriff Alton Strider, who said he didn't know much about Flowers' transfer.
“I have nothing to do with that case,” Strider told the Daily Journal. “(Montgomery County) just brought him up here for temporary housing.”
Strider said he had no involvement in the transfer of Flowers.
“I’ve got no dog in that hunt,” Strider said.
Montgomery County Sheriff Jerry "Bubba" Nix told the Daily Journal he ordered Flowers to be transported to the Winston-Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility after the warden at the jail in Grenada asked for the relocation because the jail was "getting too much publicity."
"If people have problem with inmates, they’ll call me," Nix said.
Nix said he does not know whether the correctional facility in Winston County will also receive heightened publicit.
Nix said as far as he knew, no restrictions had been placed on Flowers and he was being treated like any other inmate housed at the facility.
The warden at the jail in Grenada could not immediately be reached for comment.
Jason Pugh, the Winston County Sheriff, confirmed to the Daily Journal that Flowers is in the custody of the Winston-Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility, but said he wasn't informed why Flowers was transferred to the facility.
“We house for a good many of our surrounding counties,” Pugh said. “We have a very good correctional facility. We house for our neighbors from time to time. We will house pretty much anybody.”
Pugh said the decision to bring Flowers to the jail didn't come as a shock to him, and he hopes Flowers will continue to stay at the jail because the jail “needs the money.”
Officials at the jail told the Daily Journal there have been no restrictions placed on Flowers and he has been given the same treatment as every other prisoner housed at the jail.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned Flowers latest conviction and said Grenada District Attorney Doug Evans intentionally prevented black jurors from serving on the jury, a constitutional violation.
Now that Flowers’ case has been remanded back down to the lower court system, Evans could try Flowers for a seventh time. Evans has not directly said he will try Flowers again, but has told the Grenada Star Flowers “will have to be retried” a seventh time.
Under state law, a district attorney can request the attorney general's office to assist in a case or the governor can request the attorney general’s office assist in a case.
The current attorney general, Jim Hood, is running for governor and told the Daily Journal at a campaign event that he communicated with Evans about the case and offered his support to assist Evans in the case, but stressed the attorney general’s office simply couldn’t take over the case.
Gov. Phil Bryant told the Daily Journal in a statement that he is reviewing the Flowers case with his legal team, but will not be persuaded by the media or politics when making a decision in the case.
Flowers has been in jail since 1996. All of his six trials have either resulted in mistrials or convictions that were later overturned by a higher court. The case garnered national attention after “In the Dark” podcast by APM Reports covered the case in-depth last year.