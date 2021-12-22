PONTOTOC • Human remains unearthed last week just west of Pontotoc have been positively identified as a woman missing since 2007.
"After speaking with Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford, we can confirm the remains found in Pontotoc County on Dec. 12 are Felecia Cox," said First Circuit District Attorney John Weddle. "The DNA match was made comparing samples from the remains and from Felecia's daughter, Amber Miskelly."
He said the autopsy results, which could reveal the cause or manner of death, are expected within the next two weeks.
Felecia Cox, 40, was last seen alive July 2, 2007, after reportedly visiting a trailer owned by her brother-in-law, David Cox. Her remains were found on the Cane Creek Road South property where that trailer stood 14 years ago.
David Cox, who was later convicted for the 2010 killing of his wife and executed by the state on Nov. 17 of this year, was long suspected in her disappearance, but officials were never able to prove his involvement.
Before his execution, David Cox wrote a letter and left a hand-drawn map with an "X" where he said he buried the body of his sister-in-law.
David Cox's state-appointed attorneys with the Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel delivered his letter to Weddle on Nov. 19, as well as a letter to Miskelly, who was 18 when her mother went missing.
In his letter, David Cox called his sister-in-law's death “senseless,” and said that he “should have never harmed her.” The attorneys wrote that David Cox hoped that Miskelly could forgive him one day.
Even though he was sentenced to die for killing one woman, David Cox made sure the new information was not released until after he was dead. CPCC director Krissy Nobile confirmed that Cox wanted to guarantee his death by lethal injection proceeded on schedule.
“David didn't want to do anything to halt his execution,” Nobile said.
If he would have come forward with information about the location of Felecia Cox's body, his execution could have been stayed while authorities searched for the body.
Officials began searching the Cane Creek Road property where David Cox lived in 2007 around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 12. Cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar both hit on the area that Cox marked on his map.
Aided by anthropology and archeology professors and graduate students from Mississippi State University, officials used a backhoe to slowly scrape back layers of dirt.
The property 1.5 miles south of four-lane Highway 6 just west of Pontotoc has changed a lot over the years. Cox's trailer and the barn/shed he buried Felecia Cox behind were moved or toppled before 2014. Weddle secured a 2007 satellite image of the property that they were able to superimpose over a current satellite image to narrow down the search.