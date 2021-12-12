A member of the Pontotoc County Sheriff Department hugs Amber Miskelly after informing her that they located remains though to belong to her mother, Felecia Cox, along Cane Creek Road in Pontotoc County on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
District Attorney John Weddle begins to document the discovery of remains through to be Felecia Cox along Cane Creek Road in Pontotoc County on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, after only a few hours of searching following a letter that was sent to the family from David Cox just days after his execution for a separate murder.
In this Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, photo, volunteers from Mississippi State University begin carefully going through material that contains remains though to be those of Felecia Cox, who was killed by David Cox and has been missing for over 10 years.
Volunteers from Mississippi State University stop the digging on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, along Cane Creek Road in Pontotoc County as they searched for the remains of Felecia Cox, who has been missing for over 10 years.
A cadaver dog begins to explore one of two search areas along Cane Creek Road in Pontotoc County on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, as they begin searching for the remains of Felecia Cox who had been been missing for over 10 years.
Volunteers from Mississippi State University start looking over the data from their ground-penetrating radar that they used to help locate the remains thought to belong to Felecia Cox Sunday afternoon along Cane Creek Road in Pontotoc County.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
PONTOTOC • Remains believed to belong to a woman missing since 2007 were found Sunday afternoon just west of Pontotoc.
Just before David Cox was executed by the state Nov. 17, he wrote a letter and left a map leading to where he said he buried his sister-in-law, Felecia Cox. The 40-year-old woman was last seen July 2, 2007.
David Cox was suspected in her disappearance, but there was never enough information to arrest or charge him with Felecia Cox's disappearance or death.
Her car was found about 2 miles from where the body was located.
Officials began searching the Cane Creek Road property on Dec. 12.
After cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar narrowed the search area, a backhoe was brought in. After searching a couple of shallow areas, the search went deeper.
The current owner of the land hauled in several feet of topsoil and organic material and used the spot as his garden. David Cox reportedly buried the body 3 to 4 feet deep.
Around 1 p.m., the anthropology and archeology staff from MIssissippi State University frantically signaled the backhoe operator to stop. After sorting through some dirt by hand, workers and District Attorney John Weddle began taking pictures.
Workers donned blue nitrile gloves and continued the search long enough to confirm it was a body before stopping at 1:20 p.m.
Weddle is expected to release more information later Sunday.