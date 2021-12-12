PONTOTOC • Remains believed to belong to a woman missing since 2007 were found Sunday afternoon just west of Pontotoc.

Just before David Cox was executed by the state Nov. 17, he wrote a letter and left a map leading to where he said he buried his sister-in-law, Felecia Cox. The 40-year-old woman was last seen July 2, 2007.

37 Felecia Cox.jpg

Felecia Cox went missing July 2, 2007. 

David Cox was suspected in her disappearance, but there was never enough information to arrest or charge him with Felecia Cox's disappearance or death.

Her car was found about 2 miles from where the body was located.

Officials began searching the Cane Creek Road property on Dec. 12.

After cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar narrowed the search area, a backhoe was brought in. After searching a couple of shallow areas, the search went deeper.

The current owner of the land hauled in several feet of topsoil and organic material and used the spot as his garden. David Cox reportedly buried the body 3 to 4 feet deep.

Around 1 p.m., the anthropology and archeology staff from MIssissippi State University frantically signaled the backhoe operator to stop. After sorting through some dirt by hand, workers and District Attorney John Weddle began taking pictures.

Workers donned blue nitrile gloves and continued the search long enough to confirm it was a body before stopping at 1:20 p.m.

Weddle is expected to release more information later Sunday.

