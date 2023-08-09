In this file photo from Oct. 15, 2021, Tupelo attorney Jim Waide answers questions on behalf of his clients Charles Penson, left, and Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis, right, after their arraignment at the Lee County Justice Center.
TUPELO – A sitting Tupelo councilwoman facing criminal charges for violating an obscure election law says she is being persecuted because the color of her skin and her political affiliation.
In a motion filed Wednesday, Nettie Davis, who is Black and a Democrat, claims she is being unfairly prosecuted by District Attorney John Weddle, who is white and a Republican.
Davis and Charles Penson, a local minister and political operative, are both are scheduled to go to trial next week on misdemeanor charges of proposing or conducting an unlawful lottery as a voting incentive.
In the motion, defense attorney Jim Waide argues that the state improperly sealed an Aug. 1 motion to exclude evidence of violations of a misdemeanor election statute by a white Republican candidate for the State Senate.
Waide argues that the district attorney’s office has known since April that Lauren Smith voted outside of her district, violating Mississippi Code 97-13-35, but has taken no action to enforce that law.
The defense wants the court to strike the motion because it was improperly sealed and permits the defense to introduce evidence of “disparate treatment” of Democrats and Republicans by state prosecutors.
The case is scheduled to be heard by Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk in a trail set to begin Monday, Aug. 14.
The charges date back to June 2021 when Davis was recorded soliciting donations for a raffle intended to award cash prizes to people who voted in the Tupelo municipal general election just days away.
By doing so, Davis violated a law that prohibits offering “any prize, cash award or other item of value to be raffled, drawn for, played for or contested for in order to encourage a person to vote or to refrain from voting in any election.”
Davis has said the raffle never occurred.
The allegations against Penson come from a social media post he made prior to the same elections saying that local ministers were offering financial incentives to encourage people to vote.
The charges lodged against Davis and Penson are only misdemeanors and carry no possibility of jail time. Instead, both could face maximum fines of $5,000 if convicted. However, a conviction would trigger the removal of Davis from her elected office on the Tupelo City Council.
While Davis and Penson were indicted separately in September 2021, Funderburk consolidated the cases in May.
