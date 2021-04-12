OXFORD - A DeSoto County man has been charged with stealing a car outside an Oxford convenience store.
The victim called Oxford police April 11 around 1:30 a.m. after somebody stole their vehicle while they were inside a convince store in the 500 block of South Lamar.
The vehicle was located and stopped by police on Van Buren Avenue. Jacob T. Boling, 22, of Hernando, was arrested and charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle, along with other misdemeanor charges.
A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Boling a $10,000 bond.