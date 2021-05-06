OXFORD - An Oxford man was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing from a business while he was on the job.
Oxford police responded May 4 to the Dollar General on Old Sardis Road in reference to an on-duty employee stealing merchandise. The responding officers spoke to the store manager and to the employee, Ellis Walker, 24, of Oxford.
Officers recovered the store merchandise, totaling over $1,900, from Walker’s vehicle and returned it to the store. Walker was subsequently arrested without incident and charged with embezzlement.
During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $1,000.