This photo, provided by the Oxford Police Department, shows, from left, Deputy Chief Sheridan Maiden, Johnny Morgan, K-9 Officer Brandon Byrd, K-9 Jocko and Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. Morgan recently donated the funds necessary for the Oxford Police Department to purchase Jocko and the equipment needed to transport and care for him.
OXFORD • A large donation from a local businessman has allowed the Oxford Police Department to not only get a new K-9, but also the SUV and equipment needed to transport and care for the canine police officer.
Following several months of training, the 1-year-old Labrador retriever Jocko and his handler, officer Brandon Byrd, are ready to hit the streets. Jocko is trained in narcotics detection, tracking, and article searches.
Oxford businessman Johnny Morgan recently made a sizable donation for the Oxford Police Department to use for a special project.
Police Chief Jeff McCutchen ultimately went with a new K-9 for the department. Along with purchasing the canine, the donation also covered the cost of a new Dodge Durango, all the equipment inside the K9 patrol vehicle, the training costs associated in getting the handler trained, a DJI drone and a handheld thermography camera.
“Mr. Morgan went above and beyond for the Oxford Police Department,” McCutchen said. “His generosity will help with the mission of OPD for years to come. We thank Mr. Morgan for his support of law enforcement and commitment to help us keep Oxford safe.”
Jocko came from the Little Rock K9 Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas. He received several months of training on his own before officer Byrd travelled to Arkansas for two weeks of intensive training to get the dog and human familiar with each other and to learn the commands.