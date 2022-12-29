TUPELO – A Shannon man accused of driving an acquaintance to and from an April fatal shooting has been charged as an accessory and ordered held without bond.
Meltorris Remuntae Johnson, 28, of Austin Drive, Shannon, was charged Thursday with accessory after the fact to capital murder in the April 2022 death of Raybric Mims, 21, of Tupelo.
In November, Nijel Valdez Hall, 24, of Nelle Street, Tupelo, was charged with capital murder for allegedly pulling the trigger in what police called a drug deal gone bad. Officials said a third person could still face charges in connection with the fatal shooting.
During Johnson’s initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court on Thursday, Tupelo Police Department detective Wes Kloac said officers were called to Hodges Drive in West Tupelo on April 8 around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the residence just off Walsh Road, they found Mims dead in the yard, “narcotics on the ground and a weapon missing from his body.”
Interviews with witnesses at the scene led to the arrest of Hall in early November. After seven months on the run, police reportedly found Hall hiding under a pile of blankets in a closet inside his grandmother’s house in West Point. Hall's interrogation allegedly gave authorities Johnson’s name.
“Johnson drove the shooter to the location. He saw him kill Mr. Mims and then he drove him away,” Kloac said. He claims a witness to the killing picked Johnson out of a photo lineup.
Public defender Dennis Farris said Johnson was currently on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and he expected the state to revoke that parole. Because of that, he asked that the consideration of bond be delayed until a future preliminary hearing.
But prosecutor Richard Babb said the suspect has a lengthy criminal history, and because of the gravity of the charge, the city has asked that he be held without bond.
“The alleged offender (Hall) is charged with capital murder,” said judge Willie C. Allen. “Mr. Johnson was there before, during and after the shooting. His bond will be the same – no bond.”
Johnson’s history of felonies in Lee County date back to a 2013 aggravated domestic violence charge. The following February, he pleaded guilty and was given a 20-year suspended sentence.
In a two-year span beginning in 2015, Johnson was indicted for possession of cocaine twice, felony fleeing and possession of a firearm by a felon. He went to prison but was paroled in June 2020.
He was indicted in June for possession of Eutylone, a synthetic stimulant and designer drug.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.