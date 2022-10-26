TUPELO • A routine traffic stop led to drug charges for one man and later tied a couple to a recent car burglary and additional charges.
Tupelo police made a traffic stop on Oct. 22 in the area of Highway 6 and College Street on the south end of the city. During that stop, the passenger, Christopher Stubbs, 22, of Gun Club Road, Tupelo, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II drug. Narcotics agents will request that charge be enhanced due to Stubbs being in constructive possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.
During that arrest, investigators found evidence that tied Stubbs to an Oct. 18 car burglary on Plantation Circle in Tupelo. Investigators have since charged Stubbs with burglary of an auto.
During Stubbs' initial court appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set his bond at $40,000 for the burglary charge and $10,000 on the drug charge. He remains in the Lee County Jail.
In addition, Dominique Witherspoon, 20, of Lumpkin Avenue, Tupelo, has also been charged with accessory after the fact to car burglary. Judge Weir set her bond at $5,000 on Oct. 25. She was released on bond later that same day.
The case is still under investigation with other charges and additional arrests possible.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.