TUPELO – A man accused of trafficking drugs with a 7-year-old in the car is being temporarily held without bond while investigators determine if he is responsible for a number of death threats after his arrest.
Christopher Jarvar Baker, 37, of Verona, was pulled over on North Gloster Street on Aug. 29. Law enforcement officials say they found 60 grams of crack cocaine, as well as two handguns, in the car. Police say Baker was seen removing one gun from the glove box and placing it under the car seat.
Baker agreed to cooperate with the investigation if police would allow his wife and young son, who were also in the car, to leave the scene. When Baker later refused to cooperate, he was charged with trafficking a controlled substance enhanced by a firearm and disorderly conduct a misdemeanor.
A North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agent said by the next morning, a confidential informant had his name posted on social media as a snitch. He had also received at least 50 calls from people saying they knew where he lived and threatened to come over and shoot up the residence.
Officials assert that Baker and his wife are responsible for the threats.
“It’s not a coincidence that shortly after he was locked up, a CI started getting death threats,” Tupelo prosecutor Richard Babb said during Baker’s initial appearance Wednesday in Tupelo Municipal Court. “We feel he should be held without bond so they can conduct an unfettered investigation to see if he and his wife are responsible.”
Defense attorney Robert Laher noted that Baker has no history of violence and should not be penalized for a crime for which he has not even been charged.
“This is speculation and conjecture,” Laher said. “He was in jail and didn’t have access to Facebook. It is physically impossible for him to make those calls.”
All calls made from the Lee County Jail are recorded, but investigators have not had a chance to review Baker’s calls to see if he asked or told anyone to make the threats. The narcotics agent estimated it would take two days to sort out that information.
“At this point, I don’t want to penalize him for the actions of others,” said Judge Willie Allen. “I think 48 hours is not unreasonable. You can come back Friday with proof he is responsible for the threats. If not, we will set a bond.”
The charge of trafficking crack cocaine carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison if convicted. Because the charge is enhanced, the maximum sentence is doubled.
