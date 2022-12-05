featured Early morning Corinth fire kills one, injures another By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 5, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Caldwell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CORINTH – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire just outside Corinth that took the life of a man and severely injured a woman.Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said deputy sheriffs responded to a camper fire at 58 County Road 793 just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The initial report said a female was trapped inside the camper.First responders were able to rescue Deana Towery, 42, from the blaze. She was carried to a local hospital and then airlifted to the Region One Trauma Center in Memphis, Tennessee.After firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, they discovered the remains of a male victim were found inside.Caldwell said his office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the fire. At this time there is no evidence of foul play. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ben Caldwell Deputy Sheriff Corinth Police Work Hospital Camper First Responder Deana Towery Report William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you