BOONEVILLE • A man who escaped to the Prentiss County Jail Monday afternoon only made it as far as the hospital before being recaptured.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said around 4 p.m. Monday March 28, an inmate managed to escape from the Prentiss County Jail by working his way under the fence around the exercise yard. Inmate William Ray "Bo" Norris, 36, of Booneville, then ran off into nearby woods to make his escape.
While law enforcement from across the region was looking for Norris, Tolar said the department got word around 4:40 p.m. that Norris was being transported to the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital Booneville.
Deputy sheriffs and Booneville police descended on the emergency room and took Norris back into custody. At the same time, authorities also took into custody a female who was with the escapee. She has not been criminally charged, at this time.
Norris was arrested Oct. 2, 2021 on burglary and grand larceny charges. He is accused of stealing a $4,500 side by side from a Marietta residence. A judge set bond on those charges at $50,000, but Norris was not going to leave custody. The Mississippi Department of Corrections also has placed a hold on him for violating his post-release supervision, commonly called probation.