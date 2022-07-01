JACKSON • The Mississippi Highway Patrol will ramp up its enforcement efforts for the five-day 2022 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period.
Troopers plan to be highly visible on the state’s largest roads to promote safe travel and reduce fatal crashes during the travel period, which begins Friday evening at 5 p.m. and ends Monday night at midnight. Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety checkpoints to monitor seat belt usage and remove impaired drivers from roadways.
During the 2021 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period, MHP investigated 151 crashes with two fatalities and made 146 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. MHP also issued 518 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement period.
“As we prepare to celebrate the birth of our nation, we must not neglect to prepare to conduct safe travel practices over the holiday period,” said MHP commander Lt. Col. Malachi Sanders. “MHP Troopers will be tasked with providing oversight through enforcement efforts to ensure motorists get to and from their holiday destinations safely.”
