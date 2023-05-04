djr-2020-07-24-news-new-judge-smith-arp1

Circuit Judge Kent Smith, Holly Springs

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO - A trial on an attempted murder charge is set to begin next week over a 2019 stabbing in New Albany at the Tallahatchie Gourmet Restaurant amid significant disputes over key evidence.

Newsletters

caleb.bedillion@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you