TUPELO - A trial on an attempted murder charge is set to begin next week over a 2019 stabbing in New Albany at the Tallahatchie Gourmet Restaurant amid significant disputes over key evidence.
In response to one such dispute, Circuit Judge Kent Smith entered an order on Tuesday that seals some court records and bars news outlets from publishing any details of those now-sealed documents, even if news outlets already possess the documents, which have been publicly accessible for some time from the electronic court records system.
Multiple experts told the Daily Journal this order is an unconstitutional restraint on free speech and defies rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Repeatedly, the Supreme Court has acknowledged prior restraints are one of the most harmful violations of the First Amendments,” said Jennifer Nelson, a senior staff attorney with the Reporter’s Committee for the Freedom of the Press.“This entry of this order here is wholly improper.”
Lane Mitchell is charged with attempted murder for stabbing a Tennessee man, Russell Rogers, on Feb. 9, 2019, at a restaurant. In court records, prosecutors have claimed that Mitchell attacked Rogers from behind and stabbed him “in the neck multiple times with a knife.” The encounter was captured on video.
Mitchell’s defense lawyers claim that Russell was behaving aggressively before the incident, was allegedly “trespassing” at the time of the incident and that Mitchell intervened with a knife because he believed Russell was attempting to harm Mitchell’s father, who was working as a manager and bartender at the restaurant that night.
The circuit judge’s order barring publication of certain details gleaned from public court documents centers around misconduct allegations lodged against Mitchell when he was a student at the University of Mississippi.
In August 2019, Mitchell enrolled at the University of Mississippi. Prosecutors later obtained a subpoena directing the university to provide certain records related to “any student conduct disciplinary processes” involving Mitchell.
The university provided the requested records in 2021. Union County began using the Missisisppi Electronic Courts system in 2022, and the records appear to have been publicly available at least since then. Defense lawyers now claim this was done by the circuit clerk’s office in error.
The now-sealed records are nonetheless described or attached as exhibits to other court documents that have not been sealed and remain open and publicly available through the Mississippi Electronic Courts system.
In a recent filing by the prosecution, the records are described as involving “the investigation of Defendant for harassment, assault and battery, and having been visibly overcome by the consumption of alcohol at a school sponsored event.”
A bond modification motion filed by the prosecutor in February 2022 said the university records showed that Mitchell “is alleged to have assaulted two female students while visibly intoxicated.”
According to this motion, Mitchell withdrew as a student and asked that the conduct charges remain unresolved.
In a motion last month, defense attorneys described the incident as follows: “Mr. Mitchell and his friend ... became engaged in an alcohol-induced incident - quite a common occurrence amongst young college students - at an event sponsored by Ole Miss. Mr. Mitchell was not charged with any crime.”
Last week, the defendant’s lawyers asked the court to seal the University of Mississippi records in response to questions asked of the defense team by a Mississippi Today reporter. The defense team argued that the publication of the records or their content could threaten Mitchell’s right to a fair trial.
Mitchell’s lawyers – Chandler Rogers of New Albany, Victor Fleitas of Tupelo and Bo Brock of Tupelo – asked that the court further bar “any persons, including media, who has viewed the records from publishing information contained in the records to the public.”
Smith issued just such an order on Tuesday. The judge also entered a gag order that prohibits prosecutors, defense attorneys, witnesses and other involved parties from publicly speaking about the case.
Experts: Judge Smith’s ruling runs afoul of First Amendment
Several state and national experts told the Daily Journal that Smith’s order to silence news outlets almost certainly doesn’t pass legal muster and fails to explain why the First Amendment’s free speech protections must be set aside in this instance.
“The prohibition against publication is unconstitutional as set forth in a line of United State Supreme Court cases,” said Leonard Van Slyke, a longtime Mississippi attorney active in press access and open records issues.
Prior restraint is the legal term for a court order that prohibits speech or publication before that speech has occurred.
The U.S. Supreme Court has never upheld a prior restraint on the publication of legally obtained information, according to Nelson, the attorney with the Reporter’s Committee for the Freedom of the Press.
Nelson also noted that courts possess other ways to ensure a defendant’s right to a fair trial besides prior restraint orders.
In a 2001 opinion by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Mississippi, judges noted that “prior restraints on publication by the press are constitutionally disfavored in this nation nearly to the point of extinction.”
Slyke also noted that the sealing of the records flouted state case law, which requires that certain procedures be followed before records may be sealed.
When reached by the Daily Journal on Thursday, one of Mitchell’s attorneys declined to discuss the First Amendment issues raised by Smith’s order, which those attorneys had requested.
“I personally consider it inappropriate to make comments about pending cases,” said Fleitas.
In a key Mississippi Supreme Court decision, judges ruled against a circuit judge’s prior restraint order.
In 1997, a reporter with the Delta Democrat Times heard a prosecutor discuss a defendant’s juvenile record in open court.
Circuit Judge Shirley Byers ordered the reporter not to publish any details of the juvenile record which she had heard in open court. After that reporter did publish what she’d heard, Byers jailed the reporter for contempt of court.
The Mississippi Supreme Court later found that prior restraint orders on speech are “presumptively invalid” and that “when information has been obtained legally from a public proceeding or document, the United States Supreme Court and appellate courts around the country have consistently rejected any restraint on its publication.”
The Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance recommended in 2000 that Byers be removed from office over multiple incidents, including her jailing of the Delta Democrat Times reporter, though she had already been defeated for re-election.
The Mississippi Supreme Court ultimately fined and reprimanded the former judge, calling her abuse of contempt powers “the most troubling and serious of all the charges set out” against Byers.
Judge Smith declined to comment when reached by the Daily Journal on Thursday.
Smith, of Holly Springs, was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves in 2020 to fill a vacancy on the 3rd Circuit Court District bench. The 3rd Circuit Court District includes Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah, and Union Counties.
Mitchell prosecution set for trial as attorneys wrangle over key issues
For years now, the prosecution of Mitchell for attempted murder has seen protracted disputes over medical and mental health records, educational records, prior criminal records, bond conditions, expert testimony, and scheduling.
In 2019, Rogers – the alleged stabbing victim – also sued the Tallahatchie Gourmet Restaurant and defendant Mitchell’s father, with a settlement in the case reached in 2020.
District Attorney Ben Creekmore recused himself from the case in August 2021, with the Attorney General’s Office stepping in to prosecute the case.
The judge has granted a defense request to use expert testimony to bolster its self-defense and defense of others claims, but has denied a defense request to exclude video footage of the incident.
A status hearing is scheduled for Friday with a trial set to begin on Monday, May 8.
