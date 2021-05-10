TUPELO • Around 100 people gathered Monday night in Tupelo to remember the 31 Northeast Mississippi officers who have died in the line of duty during the Northeast Mississippi Law Enforcement Memorial Service.
"No matter who you are, no matter what you do, we all run out of time," keynote speaker Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook told the officers and family assembled. "Don't take any day for granted. Be a blessing to your brothers and sisters."
As a pastor, Crook has spent plenty of time with families during times of grief. Crook said his experience has taught him to hold on loosely to family, friends and coworkers. He praised the Wives of Warriors and Concerns Of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), the two support groups who took over the annual memorial service this year.
"It's a chore to bring all this together each year, but it is a kindness for the families," Crook said. "We're all trying to get through this together. Some of our wounds are fresher than others."
The most recent name to be added to the list of fallen officers belongs to Monroe County deputy sheriff Dylan Pickle, who died in July 2020, just seven months after Crook was elected.
"There is a respect we have as officers for these men and women that is deeper than any civilian can understand," Crooks said. "It is truly an honor to grieve with you, to suffer with you and to pray with you in your time of love.
The Tupelo memorial service was founded 22 years ago by John Harmon after his son, Casey Harmon, was shot and killed in March 1998 while working as a jailer at the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center. For the first 20 years, it was hosted by the Tupelo Police Department,
After taking 2020 off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was handed off to the two support groups. Because their coverage areas are larger, they expanded the list of fallen officers to include more of north Mississippi.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy established May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The week around that day is National Police Week.
The Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police hosts an annual fallen officer candlelight vigil at the State Capitol Mall in downtown Jackson. The threat of severe thunderstorms, Tuesday, forced them to postpone the event until next week, May 18 at 6 p.m.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 11, at 10 a.m. in Jackson at 1900 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue. Governor Tate Reeves will be the keynote speaker.
The national memorial will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. with a virtual candlelight vigil that will be livestreamed on social media by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Foundation. The event will include the reading of the names of 395 fallen officers, 295 of whom died in 2020.