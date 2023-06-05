TUPELO – The family of a school resource officer killed while directing traffic in front of Shannon Primary School last year say the Mississippi Department of Transportation invented an argument to claim it is immune from a wrongful death lawsuit.
“MDOT’s broad and encompassing argument, while unique, does not hold water,” wrote attorney Thomas Cooley in opposition to the state agency’s request for summary judgment. “MDOT invents an argument where it is immune from liability while backdooring that it is absolved from liability through a joinder motion.”
A motorist traveling at an estimated 75 mph on Highway 45 ran into the veteran law enforcement officer Johnny Patterson, who was directing afternoon traffic in front of Shannon Primary School in January 2022. He later died from his injuries.
In the lawsuit filed in January 2023, Patterson’s two adult sons accused MDOT and others of negligence because the flashing lights were not working on a roadside sign warning motorists to slow down as they neared the school.
In a March motion for summary judgment, MDOT argued that since the family filed a worker’s compensation claim for benefits to cover the medical and funeral costs, they cannot sue the Mississippi Department of Transportation or any other state agency for negligence.
MDOT attorney Chris Deaton cited two sections of the Mississippi Code. One section provides immunity “for any governmental entity” when the claimant is a state employee and the injury is covered by workers' compensation. A separate law prevents anyone from suing their employer for damages if workers' compensation benefits are available through the employer.
Cooley points out that the wrongful death lawsuit is filed by Patterson’s sons, and neither are employed by the state. He also notes that the workers' compensation benefits were paid to Patterson’s spouse, Carol Patterson, who is not a party in the wrongful death lawsuit.
“Nothing in the plain wording of the statute suggests, as MDOT argues, that the exemption applies to anyone other than the injured ‘employee,’” Cooley wrote in a motion filed Friday.
And since Patterson was not employed by MDOT, the immunity provision does not apply, Cooley argues.
In mid-February, MDOT responded to the original complaint by saying the highway department was only responsible for the metal signs. It said the Lee County School District was responsible for the upkeep of the flashing lights and produced a 21-year-old document signed by then school Superintendent Johnny Green.
Cooley said when the original sign was struck and damaged before Patterson was killed, a new signpost was erected and the old signage saying “Speed Limit 45 when flashing” was installed, without lights. For the school district to be responsible for the upkeep of a new sign, both parties would have to sign a new contract. That did not happen.
The lawsuit, filed in Lee County Circuit Court, is effectively on hold until Senior Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk rules on the summary judgment motion. Associated motions halted discovery and prevented either side from scheduling depositions.
