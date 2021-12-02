In this October 2020 file photo: FBI agent John Quaka is shown discussing a variety of threats that face teenagers online during a presentation at Tupelo Middle School during National Bullying Prevention Month. (Thomas Wells / Daily Journal)
“After a thorough search and a series of interviews, I will recommend to the Council the hiring of John Quaka to be Tupelo's next Police Chief,” Jordan said in a statement. “I believe John's experience, training and legal background have prepared him for this leadership position. I feel confident that he will do an outstanding job.”
Currently based out of the Oxford field office, Quaka has been with the FBI since 1995. The Los Angeles Division was his first posting with the FBI before subsequently working out of the Greenville office and the Tupelo office until it closed. He has lived in Tupelo for 20 years. He is married and has three children.
Quaka could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.
According to previous reporting by the Daily Journal, Quaka was selected from a pool of finalists that included retired Tupelo Police Department officers Chuck Bunn and Rusty Haynes.
Bunn worked in the Tupelo Police Department for 20 years. During that time, he held various roles, including narcotics investigator, commander of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, the captain of the patrol division and captain of the criminal investigation division.
Haynes was captain of the special operations group at the department for several years.
Initially, 26 people applied for the chief of police job. A citizens' committee assembled by Jordan narrowed that pool to eight finalists and interviewed all eight.
A further cut reduced the possible nominees to three, with Jordan making the final selection among those three.
Under Tupelo's form of municipal government, the mayor nominates key candidates for key department head positions, and the council may confirm or reject those nominees.