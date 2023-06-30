BRUCE – A Bruce police officer has been fired, the day after he was arrested by federal agents and charged with possessing child pornography.
Corey Harrelson, 47, of County Road 125, Bruce, was arrested June 29 following a raid of his Calhoun County home. He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on federal charges around 4 p.m. Thursday.
According to court documents, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been monitoring Harrelson’s online activity with a network known to share child pornography for at least three months. Harrelson downloaded 32 files in late March.
At least two of the files contained videos of adult men having sex with pre-teen females. In an affidavit, an FBI special agent estimated the victim in one video was “no more than five years old.” He said the victim in the second video appeared to be around 8.
After securing a search warrant, federal agents raided Harrelson’s house northeast of Bruce on Thursday. He admitted to agents that he owned a computer that contained child porn files. The computer was found hidden in a dresser in the house.
Harrelson was carried to the federal courthouse in Oxford and appeared before Magistrate Jane Virden in Greenville by video. The judge ordered Harrelson detained until the July 5 preliminary examination and detention hearing. That Greenville court appearance will also be by video with Harrelson remaining in Oxford.
Following the arrest, the Bruce Board of Aldermen held a special called meeting to terminate Harrelson.
