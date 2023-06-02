TUPELO - A Tippah County man who admitted he kidnapped, raped and killed a community college coed more than 30 years ago could be the next Mississippi death row inmate to be executed.
The federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied an appeal by Charles Ray Crawford on a separate rape conviction last month. The May 19 decision moved the state one step closer to scheduling his execution.
Crawford, 57, was convicted of capital murder in the 1993 death of 20-year-old Kristy Ray. A jury sentenced him to death in April 1994, but legal wrangling over the last three decades have kept him out of the death chamber at Parchman.
When the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal of the capital murder conviction and death sentence in 2014, then Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood petitioned the state Supreme Court to set an execution date.
The Mississippi Supreme Court refused to set a date, noting that Crawford was still appealing the rape conviction. State prosecutors had used the 1993 rape conviction as an aggravating factor in pressing for the death penalty during the sentencing phase of the Ray case. Crawford has argued that a reversal of the rape conviction would give him the right to have the death sentence tossed and force a new sentencing hearing in a Mississippi circuit courtroom.
Crawford can still appeal the rape conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court. He might get another chance with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals as well. Just four days after issuing its opinion, the appeals court based in New Orleans recalled the mandate, effectively reclaiming jurisdiction in the case. The court offered no explanation for the recall.
In April 1991, Crawford, then 25, drove his 17-year-old sister-in-law and another girl, 16, to an abandoned house in Tippah County. He raped the 17-year-old at gunpoint, then went outside and bludgeoned the other girl in the back of the head with a hammer. She survived.
Crawford was charged with rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault. He was released on bond pending the trial. He was later found guilty of the rape and assault and sentenced to a total of 66 years.
Just four days before that trial was supposed to start, then 26-year-old Crawford abducted Ray from her home in Chalybeate on Jan. 29, 1993. He left a ransom note, then took her to a secluded barn in the woods where he raped and killed her. After his family found a similar ransom note in their house, they contacted law enforcement, fearing Crawford was committing another crime.
He was quickly arrested. He claimed he had blackouts and did not remember the rape or the killing, but later he led authorities to Ray’s body.
The capital murder trial began in April 1994 in Lafayette County. It was moved out of Tippah County to find a jury with little prior knowledge of the case. The jury deliberated for just an hour before returning the guilty verdict. During the sentencing phase, the jury was out about three hours before returning with the death sentence.
