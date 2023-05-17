OXFORD – A Benton County man who allegedly threatened to kill U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker has been indicted.
William Carl Sappington, 58, of Hickory Flat, was indicted on a single count of threatening a federal official according to documents filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oxford. The charge carries up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. Sappington is scheduled to be arraigned Monday May 22 before Magistrate Judge Roy Percy.
During a preliminary hearing earlier this month, Percy ordered Sappington held in federal custody until trial.
Prosecutors say Sappington went to the Hickory Flat home of the senator's cousin on April 26 and said he wanted to get in touch with Wicker. Sappington said he intended to kill the senator because of his involvement in an incident he had with law enforcement back in 2014.
Sappington was injured while being arrested for aggravated assault in February 2014. A police dog bit his arm, and law enforcement carried him to a trauma center hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, for medical care. Sappington feels he was kidnapped and that jurisdiction laws were violated because he was taken over state lines without a hearing.
After he was released from prison in November 2022 for the theft of property worth more than $10,000, Sappington tried unsuccessfully to retain an attorney to get justice for what he said were illegal actions surrounding his 2014 arrest. Talking to the senator who represented the area was his last chance.
“He said they done him wrong, railroaded him,” Sappington’s sister Yvonne Shook testified during the preliminary hearing May 3. “He said he just wanted them to hear his side. I told him he needed to move on.”
