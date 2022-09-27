TUPELO • The federal government is moving forward with criminal charges against a Shannon man accused of stealing an airplane earlier this month and threatening to crash it into a retail store.
During a brief initial appearance on Sept. 14 in U.S. District Court, Cory Patterson was formally charged with destruction of an aircraft and threats involving the destruction of an aircraft, both felonies. A week later, a federal grand jury formally indicted him. If convicted on both charges, the 29-year-old could face up to 25 years in federal prison.
While Patterson has been indicted, the normal preliminary hearing and a detention hearing have been put on hold.
“We are awaiting the psychological evaluation ordered by Magistrate Judge David Sanders,” said defense attorney Anthony Farese. “We wanted to go ahead and file the motion because the sooner you get it in the sooner you get in line.”
For the evaluation, Patterson will be transferred to a medical facility within the Federal Bureau of Prisons system. While specific details about the process are confidential, Farese is hopeful that things will happen within weeks, rather than months.
“I believe it will go forward quickly,” Farese said. “Once the evaluation is complete, the U.S. Attorney and the defense will get together to see how to proceed.”
If Patterson is ruled competent, the next step would be to schedule the preliminary and detention hearings before a district judge.
Patterson is accused of stealing a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air from the Tupelo Regional Airport around 5 a.m. on Sept. 3. Shortly after taking off, the suspect called 911 and told the operator to evacuate the West Main Street Walmart because he was going to crash the plane into it intentionally. Patterson, who is not a pilot and could not land the plane, flew all over Northeast Mississippi for five hours before finally crashing the plane in a bean field west of Ripley near the Benton-Tippah county line.
According to court documents, Patterson told the 911 dispatcher, “I just don't want to live anymore and want to cause chaos while I’m at it.” In a hand-written note found in the crashed plane, Patterson reportedly wrote that he was at the end of his rope and said he picked Walmart because it could be easily evacuated to keep innocent people from being hurt. He also argued that Walmart was a big company and its insurance would pay for any damages.
While the federal case is proceeding, Patterson still faces state charges of grand larceny and making terroristic threats. The state and federal charges deal with different aspects of the same incident. The state has charged him with the theft of the plane. The federal government has charged him with destroying the plane.
“In cases like this where there is dual sovereignty, he could technically be charged in both courts but it is unlikely,” Farese said. “I anticipate ultimately, the case will proceed in federal court and the state charged will be dropped.”
