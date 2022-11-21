JACKSON – A U.S. District Court Judge will hear arguments on whether the federal court should stop Mississippi from executing Thomas “Eddie” Loden.
Judge Henry T. Wingate scheduled a supplemental hearing for Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. in the federal courthouse in Jackson. The hearing is part of a federal lawsuit where Loden and other condemned men are challenging the state’s method of execution, not his conviction and death sentence.
On Oct. 4, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch asked the Mississippi Supreme Court set an execution date for Loden, who has been on Death Row for more than 20 years. Two weeks later, Loden’s attorney filed a motion in federal court to ask Wingate to either force the state to withdraw their request or to issue and injunction or restraining order to keep the state from executing Loden until after the federal lawsuit is resolved.
“This hearing is the parties’ opportunity to present supplemental argument and/or evidence on the motion,” Wingate said.
Wingate scheduled the hearing Monday, four days after the state’s highest court set a Dec. 14 execution date for Loden.
As part of the order scheduling the hearing, Wingate gave both sides a list of nine issues to address in letter briefs that need to be filed by Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Loden, 58, has been on Mississippi Death Row since 2001 after pleading guilty to capital murder. In 2018, Loden joined other inmates in a 2015 federal lawsuit arguing that the drugs used in lethal injection are unconstitutional. That case has not been resolved.
Attorneys for Loden filed the motion Oct. 19 asking the U.S. District Court in Jackson to grant in injunction under the All Writs Act to “prevent the state court from so interfering with a federal court’s” case to determine whether Mississippi’s choice of lethal injection drugs violate the Eighth Amendment against cruel and unusual punishment.
“That is precisely the case here,” Loden’s attorney, James Craig, wrote.
Alternatively, Craig asked the federal court to issue a temporary restraining order and/or a permanent injunction to force the state to withdraw its request for an execution date and to refrain from executing Loden until the federal lawsuit is resolved.
In Fitch’s reply, the state argued that Loden’s federal lawsuit does not challenge the death penalty he received, it only challenges the manner of execution. The U.S District Court of Southern Mississippi did grant a preliminary injunction to keep the state from executing inmates with certain drugs. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reversed and vacated that injunction in 2016.
“There is nothing pertaining to this case now before this court which would impede setting Loden’s execution,” Fitch wrote. “This case simply challenges the manner in which the (Mississippi Department of Correction) will carry out (Loden’s execution).”
Mississippi resumed executions last fall after a nine-year hiatus. David Neal Cox died by lethal injection Nov. 17, 2021.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.