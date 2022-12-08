JACKSON — A federal judge has rejected death row inmate Thomas “Eddie” Loden’s request to prevent state officials putting him to death, clearing the way for the Mississippi Department of Corrections to execute him in six days.
Loden, a native of Itawamba County, asked a federal judge to prevent state officials from executing him through lethal injection because he was in the process of challenging the constitutionality of the very drugs the state will use to put him to death.
But U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate on Wednesday wrote in a 31-page order that if he were to grant Loden’s request, it would likely take years before a final conclusion is reached in a civil suit he joined in 2018 over the state’s lethal injection process because he would undoubtedly file continuous legal challenges.
“If this court were to rule that the lethal injection mode is unconstitutional, Mississippi could still resort to (Loden’s) execution under one of three alternative modes of execution, which chosen procedure would surely be attacked in a new lawsuit,” Wingate wrote.
Loden, 58, has been on death row at the Mississippi State Penitentiary since 2001 after he decided to forego a trial in 2000 and pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery.
According to court documents, Loden kidnapped 16-year-old Leesa Gray, who was stranded on the side of the road in Itawamba County on June 22, 2000. The documents said Loden spent four hours raping and sexually battering Gray before suffocating and strangling her to death.
Loden filed several appeals in state and federal court, arguing that he received ineffective legal counsel during the time he was pleading guilty to numerous crimes.
The primary reason Loden believes he didn’t obtain sufficient counsel 20 years ago is his court-appointed attorneys never told the trial judge about several factors in his life that could have led to mental health issues.
A former military officer, Loden argued in federal appeal briefs that he was physically and sexually abused as a child, attempted to take his life five times, watched a friend get burned to death in combat and experienced marital problems, leading to severe stress.
Yet, according to the court documents, none of his court-appointed defense attorneys at the time presented this evidence to the trial judge in an attempt to receive a lesser sentence. Federal courts rejected those arguments.
When the Mississippi Department of Corrections puts Loden to death on Dec. 14, it will be the second time in 13 months that state officials have executed someone. In November 2021, the state executed David Cox of Pontotoc; it was Mississippi's first execution in nine years.
State officials have ramped up efforts to carry out more executions because they recently obtained the necessary drugs to put a condemned inmate to death after failing to procure them for several years.
States have experienced hardship recently in obtaining lethal injection drugs because opponents of capital punishment started alerting drug companies that their drugs were being used in executions, causing companies to withhold them.
But state governments like the Mississippi Legislature have passed laws that block the public from obtaining documents that would reveal where state officials use taxpayer dollars to purchase lethal injection drugs, offering confidentiality to drug suppliers.
Mississippi Correction Commissioner Burl Cain wrote in an affidavit recently that MDOC has the necessary drugs in its possession to execute Loden on Dec. 14, and most of the lethal drugs in its possession do not expire until 2024.
