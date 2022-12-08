JACKSON — A federal judge has rejected death row inmate Thomas “Eddie” Loden’s request to prevent state officials putting him to death, clearing the way for the Mississippi Department of Corrections to execute him in six days.

Download PDF Judge Wingate opinion
