Attorneys Stacy Ferraro, left, Jim Craig, center, and Emily Washington leave a federal courthouse in Jackson, Miss., on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, after a judge heard arguments about Mississippi's three-drug protocol for executions. Ferraro represents Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., who is scheduled for execution on Dec. 14. Craig and Washington are with the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center, which filed the 2015 lawsuit that challenges Mississippi's execution protocol. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON — U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate on Monday announced that he will issue an opinion tomorrow on whether death row inmate Thomas “Eddie” Loden’s upcoming execution date should be paused until his pending civil lawsuit against Mississippi officials is completed.
Wingate, in a brief order, said that attorneys for Loden and the Mississippi Department of Corrections have both supplied him with additional information about Loden's request, and he is ready to issue an order.
“This court has studied the subsequent filings and will issue its Opinion on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, on Plaintiffs' Motion to Stay Execution,” Wingate wrote.
Loden joined a federal lawsuit in 2018 challenging the state's lethal injection process, arguing that it’s inhumane and violates his 8th Amendment protection from cruel and unusual punishment. Loden has asked a federal judge to prevent the state from executing him until the lawsuit is concluded.
Attorneys for the Mississippi Department of Corrections asked the judge to allow the execution to go forward because higher courts have routinely given states wide latitude to conduct their own execution procedures.
Loden, 58, has been on death row since 2001, after he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery.
According to court documents, Loden kidnapped Leesa Gray, who was stranded on the side of the road in Itawamba County on June 22, 2000. The documents said Loden spent four hours raping and sexually battering Gray before suffocating and strangling her to death.
Loden filed several appeals in state and federal court, arguing that he received ineffective legal counsel during the initial period that charges were filed against him. All of those appeals were unsuccessful.
