TUPELO – A former Mooreville High School girls soccer coach is set to go on trial in September in Meridian on three sex charges involving one of his players.
Luke Tanner Mason, 29, a 2012 Tupelo High School graduate, is also facing three similar sex crime charges in Lee County. A trial date has not been set on those charges.
According to court documents, Mason’s trial is scheduled to start Sept. 11 at the Lauderdale County Circuit Courthouse in Meridian.
A Lauderdale County grand jury in October 2021 handed down a three-count indictment, charging Mason with one count of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child under the age of 14 with lustful purposes. Under Mississippi Code, sexual battery includes sexual conduct by a person with authority over the victim, such as a coach.
The charges stem from an incident that happened Jan. 30, 2021, in a hotel in Lauderdale County. Earlier that day, the Mooreville Lady Troopers soccer team had won a second-round playoff game against Newton County in nearby Decatur.
According to the indictment, then 26-year-old Mason sexually assaulted a 16-year-old junior member of the team. The two molestation charges allege that Mason kissed the same girl on the lips and forced her to feel his genitalia.
If convicted, Mason could face up to 30 years on the battery charge and up to 15 years on each of the molestation charges.
Mason was only employed as a teacher and coach at Mooreville High School during the 2020-2021 school year. The end of his teaching career started about a month after the Lauderdale County incident. Additional Mooreville students came forward and told their stories to authorities.
At least three girls — a freshman, sophomore and the junior victim from Lauderdale County — all said Mason approached them about engaging in inappropriate sexual activity. The information was presented to Circuit Judge Michael "Chip" Mills during a March 2021 probable cause hearing. The judge ruled there was enough evidence to move forward and issued arrest warrants for Mason.
The same day he was charged with three counts of the enticement of a minor for sexual purposes and one count of the dissemination of sexual material to a person under 18. He was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail and was subsequently released on an $85,000 bond.
Four months later, a Lee County grand jury indicted Mason on three counts of trying to entice the underage females to meet him “for the purpose of engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”
The enticement charges carry a stiffer penalty than either the battery of molestation charges. If convicted, Mason could face up to 40 years in prison and/or up to a $500,000 find for each of the counts.
