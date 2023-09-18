BOONEVILLE – A late August shooting incident at an east Booneville housing project that injured one man has resulted in five arrests. Police are actively looking for a sixth suspect.
Booneville police responded to the area of Sunflower Housing just off North Smith Street Aug. 26 for a report of multiple shots fired. The responding patrol offices found one victim with injuries. After talking with witnesses, police determined that multiple suspects had taken part in the incident and fled the area. The ongoing investigation has led to five arrests so far.
Jason Marshaun Miller, 35, of Booneville, was injured during the incident. He was treated for his injuries. When he was released from medical care, he was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of shooting into a dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in custody and is being held without bond.
Prinston Lashard Nunn, 20, of Booneville, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of shooting into a dwelling, and possession of a stolen firearm. During his initial court appearance, bond was set at $120,000.
Jermaine Keyon King, 20, of Booneville, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and three counts of shooting at a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $120,000.
Kelvin Lashun Williams, 19, of Booneville, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and three counts of shooting at a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $300,00.
Jayden Isaiah William Friar, 21, of Booneville, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and three felony counts of shooting at a motor vehicle. He is being held without bond.
The Booneville Police Department is still looking for a sixth suspect. Veronica Grace Gillespie, 19, of Booneville, remains at large. She is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Booneville police at (662) 728-5611 or call 911. Information can also be submitted anonymously to BPD’s tip line at (662) 728-1230 or by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi online at www.crimestoppersnems.com or by calling 1 (800) 773-8477.
