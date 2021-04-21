STARKVILLE – Five males from Lowndes County have been charged with a drive-by shooting Tuesday night at a Starkville city park.
The Starkville Police Department responded to McKee Park at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday April 20 to a call of shots fired. According to spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, it appears that shots were fired related to an argument about a basketball game and no one was injured.
The responding officers located the weapon used in the shooting as well as other weapons in the car. Police arrested Jaylen Harrison,18; Karon Hawk, 19; Jamarkus Hood, 19; Antonio Roland, 17; and Levaris Williams, 19; and charged them each with drive-by shooting and gambling. All five are from Columbus.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.