CORINTH – A former county school superintendent pleaded guilty recently to fraud and will spend the next five years on probation.
Former Alcorn Consolidated School District Superintendent Bill Brand was indicted and arrested in August 2021, accused of falsifying falsified student attendance records for October and November of 2020. Authorities said Brand used the account of a district employee without their knowledge to alter the attendance records with the Mississippi Department of Education in an attempt to increase state funding to the school system.
In late June, Brand pleaded guilty to a single count of false representation to defraud the government as part of a non adjudication order. He was sentenced to five years probation. As part of the agreement with the state, if Brand completes the probation period, he can ask for the charge to be dismissed and expunged.
While Brand’s plea was almost three months ago, State Auditor Shad White released the information Wednesday Sept. 13, on the heels of a school fraud case in Jackson where irregularities on tests led to 40 employees being disciplined and 17 being fired.
“As we have seen this week at Jackson Public Schools and other school districts around the state, falsifying education data like test scores or attendance records is harmful and wrong,” White said. “Bad, fraudulent data misleads the public about the state of our schools. If attendance records are falsified, it costs the taxpayers money. It’s important for students to actually be in schools and learning, not be a mirage on a false attendance record.”
Following Brand’s arrest, the Alcorn County School District named former Alcorn Central High School principal Brandon Quinn as the interim superintendent on January 2021. Three months later, Quinn was named superintendent.
