BRUCE – A former Calhoun County law enforcement officer has filed paperwork in federal court to plead guilty to possessing child pornography.
Corey Harrelson, 47, of County Road 125, Bruce, was scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 6 after a federal grand jury indicted him on four counts of transporting and possessing child pornography.
According to documents filed Tuesday in federal court in Oxford, Harrelson will plead guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography on Sept. 19.
In exchange for pleading guilty, the U.S. Attorney’s office is expected to drop the three counts of transporting child pornography.
Harrelson was fired by the Bruce Police Department the day after federal agents arrested him in late June. The Federal Bureau of Investigation monitored his online activity for at least three months. Harrelson downloaded 32 files in late March from a network known to share child pornography.
According to court documents, at least two of the files contained videos of adult men having sex with pre-teen females. In an affidavit, an FBI special agent estimated the victim in one video was “no more than 5 years old.” He said the victim in the second video appeared to be around 8.
Following the change of plea hearing later this month, District Judge Sharion Aycock could sentence Harrelson to up to 20 years in prison and more than $250,000 in fines and special assessments.
Harrelson was arrested June 29 following a raid of his Calhoun County home by federal marshals. He has remained in federal custody without bond ever since. After his arrest, the Bruce Board of Aldermen held a special called meeting to terminate Harrelson.
