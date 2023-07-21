BRUCE – A Bruce police officer, fired the day after federal agents arrested him, has now been indicted on four counts of transporting and possessing child pornography.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation monitored the online activity of Corey Harrelson, 47, of County Road 125, Bruce, for at least three months. Harrelson downloaded 32 files in late March from a network known to share child pornography.
Investigators presented the evidence to a federal grand jury, who determined Harrelson should be charged with three counts of transporting child pornography (March 30, May 15 and June 28) and one count of possession of child pornography.
If convicted on all four charges, Harrelson would face a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 80 years in a federal prison. He could also face up to a $1 million in fines.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges next week in U.S. District Court in Oxford.
Harrelson was arrested June 29 following a raid of his Calhoun County home. He has remained in federal custody without bond ever since.
According to court documents, at least two of the files contained videos of adult men having sex with pre-teen females. In an affidavit, an FBI special agent estimated the victim in one video was “no more than five years old.” He said the victim in the second video appeared to be around 8.
Following the arrest, the Bruce Board of Aldermen held a special called meeting to terminate Harrelson.
