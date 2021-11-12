TUPELO • Former Lee County deputy Mike Mayhew is suing Sheriff Jim Johnson, claiming the sheriff pursued and persecuted him with false criminal allegations.
A former hockey player with the now defunct Tupelo T-Rex, Mayhew served as a Lee County deputy for nearly 10 years, until leaving the department in 2017 under circumstances that have now yielded federal litigation.
After leaving his post at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Mayhew was indicted in 2018 on allegations of submitting false timesheets. He was indicted again in 2019 and charged with retaliation against a public servant for telling another former deputy that Johnson “has an a-- whipping coming.”
The Attorney General’s Office secured both these indictments, then dropped the case in 2020, with a judge dismissing all charges.
Mayhew now says in litigation that the criminal cases against him were instigated by Johnson, who was acting out of a personal vendetta against Mayhew while also seeking to ensure that the former deputy could not himself seek the office of sheriff.
Victor Fleitas, an attorney representing Mayhew, previously told the Daily Journal that the criminal charges lodged against his client were a "purely personal and political prosecution.”
According to civil litigation, Mayhew required surgery and a long convalescence period at home in 2017. Johnson allegedly approved a request by Mayhew to supervise his patrol shift from home.
However, Chief Deputy John Hall and Mayhew allegedly came into conflict over “a trivial and non-work related matter.”
Hall then allegedly set out to fabricate a reason to fire Mayhew.
“It is an established fact at the LCSD that anyone who gets crossways with the Defendant Hall gets fired,” the civil suit claims.
The lawsuit claims Hall placed a tracking device on Mayhew’s car and then accused him of being at home while he was supposed to be at work. Despite Johnson’s prior approval of Mayhew’s work-from-home proposal, Mayhew clams that the sheriff sided with Hall and told Mayhew “he could resign or be fired.”
Johnson allegedly intimated that the Attorney General’s office was already involved.
“If it’s me or you, it’s going to be you,” Johnson allegedly told Mayhew.
Mayhew began planning to run for sheriff. Word of this got back to Johnson.
Johnson held a meeting at Papa V’s convenience store with Mayhew at the request of the former deputy and suggested Mayhew should run for Justice Court judge instead of sheriff.
The sheriff also allegedly cost Mayhew multiple jobs, calling other law enforcement agencies and asking them not to hire Mayhew and also threatening to cut ties with a wrecker service if the company did not fire Mayhew.
Months after Mayhew’s resignation, Roger Cribb, an investigator with the Attorney General’s Office, interviewed Mayhew about the timesheet fraud allegations. The lawsuit — which names as defendants Johnson, Hall and Cribb – accuses Cribb of misconduct, including failing to advise Mayhew of his Miranda rights.
This investigation by Cribb led to the first indictment, with criminal charges over the “a-- whipping” comment following later, before prosecutors later reconsidered and moved to dismiss the charges.
The lawsuit now alleges that the defendants Johnson, Hall and Cribb made various violations against Mayhew’s constitutional rights, including his free speech rights and protections against unreasonable imprisonment.
Defendants have not yet offered a response in court.
In 2019, Johnson claimed to the Daily Journal that the first indictment of Mayhew came after “we started monitoring the situation and noticed some irregular activities. We investigated him for about a year.”