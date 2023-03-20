ASHLAND – A woman accused of embezzling more than $55,000 in sewer and water funds from a Benton County town pleaded guilty last week and will spend the next four years under house arrest.
Stephanie Churchill, the former Hickory Flat Town Clerk, was indicted and arrested on the embezzlement charge in April 2022. She entered an Alford plea on March 15 in Benton County Circuit Court before Judge Kelley Luther.
Under an Alford plea, the person maintains their innocence but admits the state has enough evidence to convict.
The judge sentenced Churchill to 20 years in prison but suspended 16 of those years. The remaining four years will be served in the Intensive Supervision Program, or house arrest. At the end of the four years, she will begin serving five years of post release supervision.
According to State Auditor Shad White, Churchill embezzled Hickory Flat Water and Sewage Department funds by not depositing the funds collected from water and sewage bills from October 2018 through February 2021.
At the time of her arrest, special agents presented Churchill a $104,256.92 demand letter, which includes fines and interest. The Auditor’s office has already recovered $50,000 from a surety bond company and returned it back to Hickory Flat taxpayers. Churchill was ordered to pay $55,850.42 in restitution and other court fees.
Since Churchill has been convicted of a felony offense, she will never be able to handle public money again.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.