Larry Presley laughs at a few funny stories about his brother Harold Ray Presley, in this July 2022 file photo, as the Mississippi Department of Transportation named an interstate interchange in memory of the late sheriff.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO – Veteran law enforcement officer Larry Wayne Presley, who rose to the top of both the Tupelo Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, died Thursday night.

