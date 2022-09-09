OXFORD • An Oxford woman accused of stealing nearly $3 million from a Starkville sorority has pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud.
Betty Jane Cadle, 75, served as the treasurer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University. When she is sentenced next week in U.S. District Court by Senior Judge Glen Davidson, she could could face up to 20 years in a federal prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution.
According to court documents, Cadle began to intentionally divert funds from the sorority’s bank accounts in 2012. She used handwritten checks to transfer large sums of money into her personal bank account and into the account of Belles and Beaus, a downtown Oxford children’s clothing store owned by Cadle and her daughter, Cathy Lowe. Prosecutors say the fraud continued until late 2019.
“From 2012 until September of 2019, Cadle received approximately $2,900,000 for her benefit as a result of this scheme,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner wrote in the bill of information. The document, filed April 4 when Cadle waived indictment, charged Cadle with six separate counts of wire fraud.
While the government accused her of embezzling almost $3 million, the charging document only details a half-dozen checks for a little more than $130,000 that were deposited in the business account. The checks, dated January 2018 through August 2019, range in amounts from $15,000 to $27,989. They include sequentially numbered checks for $20,000 and $15,000 written one day apart and deposited in the Belle and Beaus LLC account.
Cadle, who is represented by attorney Tony Farese, accepted a plea agreement on April 4. By agreeing to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud, the government agreed to drop the other five counts. Even though she is pleading guilty to fraudulently writing and depositing a single $20,000 check, the judge can order restitution “for all offenses committed,” the plea agreement reads.
Cadle has remained free on an unsecured $10,000 bond since pleading six months ago.
She was initially scheduled to be sentenced in late July. In June, the sentencing hearing was shifted to Sept. 16.
