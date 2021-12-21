OXFORD • A federal judge has ruled against a former Oxford police officer in a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a woman he shot and killed in 2019.
Senior U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson granted a default judgment against Matthew Kinne last week in the civil case. Kinne, who is married, admitted to killing his girlfriend during the criminal case and was sentenced to life in prison in July.
Judge Davidson has yet to act on a motion by city of Oxford and Police Chief Jeff McCutchen to be dismissed as defendants from the lawsuit filed in August by the family of Dominique Clayton.
The wrongful death lawsuit claims that Kinne was acting under the color of law when he conducted a welfare check on Clayton, 32, and shot her in the head while she slept in her own bed in May 2019. It alleges he was in uniform and in a marked Oxford Police Department vehicle, making witnesses believe he was there on official business.
Kinne has been in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections since late July and has failed or refused to respond to any of the court documents sent to him in connection with the civil case.
The Dec. 17 court order found Kinne at fault but did not name any damages or fines. There will have to be a separate hearing to determine Kinne's liability to the Clayton family and the amount of damages.
"At the hearing, the (Clayton family) will be permitted to present evidence regarding damages they allege they suffered," Davidson wrote.
While the Clayton family won this battle, it might be a hollow victory. It will be difficult to get anything monetarily from Kinne, who is in prison and has no source of income.
In mid-September, Oxford and McCutchen filed a motion to either be dismissed as defendants or have the judge rule in their favor without a trial.
The city argues that the Clayton family's "legal theory is meritless," and the complaint lacks facts or evidence to support its allegations.
One of the principle arguments of the lawsuit is that Kinne's first wife died under mysterious circumstances. That death was supposedly ruled a suicide, though Kinne was a suspect and was forced to resign from the Olive Branch Police Department. The Clayton family argued that Oxford knew about Kinne's past and hired him anyway.
Oxford counsel Todd Butler said the whole argument is "undisputedly false." He said he quickly found evidence in court records that the first wife was alive well after Kinne was arrested in May 2019 for Clayton's death.
The Clayton lawsuit claims the city and McCutchen are liable for the negligent training, supervision and retention of Kinne. But the complaint does not cite a specific policy or point to deliberate indifference by the city of police department.
Because the complaint includes claims that are not plausible, the city argues, they should be granted a summary judgement. There is no timeframe for the judge to act on the motion.
In a separate issue, the city tried to keep the Clayton family from using Los Angeles, California, attorney James Bryant because he was not licensed in Mississippi and never received temporary permission to practice in the state.
The city noted that Bryant appeared with the family at two press conferences and his name was listed on official documents before he was granted "pro hac vice," the legal term for permission to practice in Mississippi.
In mid-October, Magistrate Jane Virden ruled that Bryant was qualified to practice law in Mississippi.