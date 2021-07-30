In this file photo from May 2019, Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne, center, is escorted by Lafayette County Sheriff deputies Jarrett Bundren, left, and Maj. Alan Wilburn, back to jail after attending a hearing at the Lafayette County Courthouse. On Friday, Kinne – charged with the 2019 murder of his girlfriend – entered a guilty plea, sparing him from a potential death penalty sentence.
OXFORD - A former Oxford police officer avoided the death penalty but will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his girlfriend in May 2019.
Matthew Paul Kinne, 40, pleaded guilty to capital murder Friday afternoon in New Albany. As part of the plea agreement between Kinne and prosecutors, Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith sentenced Kinne to life without the chance of parole.
During the brief hearing in the Union County Courthouse, neither Kinne nor the victim's family made public comments.
Kinne's attorney Anthony Farese said the plea agreement spared his client's life and gives him something to look forward to. If the case had gone to trial, prosecutors had not only a confession but ample evidence to show Kinne committed the underlying felony of burglary in order to seek the death penalty.
The plea ends a two-year saga that garnered a lot of attention.
Kinne confessed to shooting his girlfriend, Dominique Clayton, 32, while she slept in her bed on May 19, 2019. Clayton was discovered dead later that day by her young son.
The two had been having an affair for about 9 months. At the time, Kinne was married to his second wife and had a 2-year-old child. He also had an ex-wife and two teenage children he was paying child support.
The second wife has since divorced Kinne and moved out of northeast Mississippi.