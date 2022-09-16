OXFORD • A woman who claimed cash flow shortages at her business prompted her to embezzle nearly $3 million from a sorority will spend nearly four years in a federal prison.
Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in April. Friday morning in U.S. District Court, Senior Judge Glen Davidson sentenced her to 45 months in prison and ordered her to pay $2,940,853.80 restitution to the Mississippi State University Kappa Delta chapter.
Cadle served as the treasurer for the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation, which oversaw the Starkville sorority. Since she lived in Jackson and then Oxford, she would often order things for the sorority house and then reimburse herself.
Cadle told Judge Davidson the theft started slowly when the Oxford children’s clothing store she ran with her daughter started having cash flow issues. Things picked up when they tried to expand the business – Belles and Beaus.
“With increased size came increased cash flow challenges,” Cadle said. “When I would get the reimbursements, I started adding a little extra to them. I thought I was taking out a loan and would pay them back.”
U.S. Attorney Parker King said Cadle never tried to pay the money back. Instead she engaged in an active fraud that carried on for eight years, stealing an average of $375,000 a year.
“She should have realized she had a cash flow problem quicker than she did,” King said.
For years, the sorority had struggled to keep its head above water. During annual, in-person reports, Cadle told the girls there was just enough money to pay the bills, feed the girls and make minor repairs on the sorority house.
“She was purposely unclear. Whenever anyone asked a question, she would condescendingly shut them down,” said Kaylie Watts, the KD chapter president 2019-2020. “The answer was always, there was not any money.”
The theft wasn't discovered until August 2019, following Cadle’s sudden resignation from the chapter house board. Board member Anna Katherine Martin stepped in as treasurer and found the financial records in shambles.
“When I received the books, she claimed the software crashed, so we had no historical records,” Martin said. “She closed bank accounts and opened new ones in an effort to hide the transaction history.”
When Martin took over, the chapter only had enough cash on hand to operate four weeks. The house needed a new roof, had mold issues, damaged doors and major drainage issues in the front yard. As KD struggled, they had to watch all of the other sororities on campus expand or build new houses.
“There is no way to know how many members we could have had (if we had that $3 million),” Martin said. “I am deeply angered by the bullying techniques she used to keep anyone from seeing the books. The theft was 100% intentional and calculated.”
Before pronouncing the sentence, Judge Davidson noted that Cadle wrote herself at least 23 reimbursement checks that totaled almost $79,000. Between July 2012 and September 2019, she wrote 254 checks from the sorority to Bells and Beaus for a total of $2.8 million.
“It’s hard for this court to believe this went on for as long as it did,” Davidson said.
Cadle’s attorney, Tony Farese, asked the court to consider a sentence less than the guideline, citing her age, lack of criminal history and the fact she accepted responsibility by pleading guilty.
“The court is of the opinion that the sentence should reflect the seriousness of the offense,” Judge Davidson said. “If this case only involved $10,000 or $15,000, it would be a proper case for a downward variance. I find no reason to depart from the sentencing guidelines.”
Cadle was allowed to remain free on bond and will self-report to the Bureau of Prisons in five weeks on Oct. 24.
Even though Cadle was ordered to repay the money she took, it is unlikely the sorority will ever see more than a pittance repaid. King said the government was unable to locate any substantial assets in Cadle’s name to forfeit. She has no house, no car and her only income is from Social Security.
“Apparently all the money flowed through Bells and Beaus,” King said. “We were unable to find anything.”
During that time span of Cadle’s crime, Belles and Beaus (which is now closed) moved from two single-story storefronts on Van Buren Avenue to a stately two-story house with columns on Jackson Avenue. That final location was just two doors down from the federal courthouse where Cadle was sentenced.
