MACON, Ga. – A former Starkville High School teacher was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Georgia on 21 counts of producing, distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography.
Michael Allen Dendy, 32, of Milledgeville, Georgia, is charged with five counts of production of child pornography, seven counts of distribution of child pornography, eight counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. If convicted on all counts, he could face more than 450 years in prison.
The indictment alleges that Dendy enticed 16 minor children to engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed. In addition, Dendy allegedly distributed, received and possessed child sexual abuse material of minors.
The indictment said the crimes happened in the Middle District of Georgia, a sprawling 70-county region that spans from Athens in the northeast to the southwest corner of the state including Valdosta.
Dendy taught at two high schools in Georgia between 2018 and his arrest Jan. 20. He also taught at Starkville High School from 2014-2016. Between those tenures, he taught in Maryland.
Parents and guardians of children who may have encountered Dendy and have concerns related to this investigation can contact the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 1-866-347-2423.
The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with significant assistance from the Leesburg, Virginia, Police Department, the Charles County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office and the Middle Judicial Circuit, Georgia, District Attorney’s Office.
